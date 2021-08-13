AJ Graham breaks Marietta High’s golf record, aiming to lead team to states

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -Marietta Varsity Golf Coach Bryan Whittekind says there’ve been a lot of great Tiger golfers, but that there’s just something special about AJ Graham.

He’s recently carded a 66-breaking the school’s record as a junior. While his skills and mindset are second to none, Whittekind says perhaps the best quality about Graham is that he’s a team player.

“He’s a good leader,” Whittekind said. “ Even though he gets a lot of solo accolades he always puts the team first.”

And Graham has some goals he wants his team to reach.

“Last year, our goal was to make it to state as a team. We ended up losing by four shots I think. So, it was a tough one because we really thought we were going to be able to make it,” Graham said.

“So my goal this year is to make it to states with my team.”

Spoken like a true team player. And Graham is leading his team so far this season.

" I broke the record at the first tournament of the year at Eagle Sticks which is the course we play at the district tournament. It was just a really great feeling knowing I have my name somewhere around this school.”

And he’s practicing around 4 to 5 hours every day so he can continue to improve his score.

“So right now, I’m working on getting a little bit longer off the tee box. I don’t hit it as far as I’d like to, so I’d like to get a little bit longer on the tee box. I also work on my putting a lot and I’m also working on my swing and my irons,” Graham said.

“I’m trying to dial those in to really excel at these tournaments.”

And coach Whittekind has full confidence Graham will continue to excel.

“He makes leaps and bounds every year. Every year it’s something new that’s added to his game. His understanding of golf, his golf swing, his mechanics, and whole mental state of the game is something you don’t hear in most high school golfers.”

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.