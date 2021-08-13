Color guard in Morgan County holds flag raising ceremony for sculptures

MCCONNELSVILLE, Ohio (WTAP) - The wood carvings of eagles in McConnelsville are commemorated with a special ceremony.

There was a special flag raising ceremony in McConnelsville.

Residents of Morgan County and family of the sculptor came out to watch the event to honor “Fly By” and “Freedom.”

The American Legion color guard, Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 4713, Disabled American Veterans Chapter 145, and the Morgan County Veterans Commission were all a part of the ceremony.

“I think this is a wonderful addition for some people to really understand what our country is here for,” says Vietnam veteran, Ron Hall.

The resident of the estate with the sculptures, and the creator of the eagles were pleased with the turnout and with seeing the hard work being celebrated.

“To find out that the community was in love with the project, and to have the color guard here today to do an official flag rising was amazing,” says sculptor, James McGrath.

McGrath says that he began the project back during the Fourth of July.

He also says that both eagles took roughly seven to 10 days to carve—and eight hours full time for each day.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.