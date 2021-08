PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -A crash was reported on the 1000 block of Dupont Road on Friday afternoon.

It was a two-vehicle crash, with one vehicle rear-ending the other.

There have been no confirmed injuries, but an ambulance is en route.

The Parkersburg Police Department and Parkersburg Fire Department are on the scene. No roads are closed at this time.

