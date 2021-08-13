Advertisement

Deadline for Marietta Fire Department entrance exams approaching

Marietta Fire Department
Marietta Fire Department(WTAP)
By Sarah Cooke
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 1:47 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The deadline to apply to take the civil service exam required to join the Marietta Fire Department is Thursday, August 19.

The physical agility exam will be held on Saturday, August 19 and the written exam on Friday, August 27.

Those who would like to apply may do so by picking up an application from the Mayor’s Office.

Candidates who pass both the physical and written exams and are selected as eligible to join the Department will be added to an ongoing list. Their position on that list will be determined by the Civil Service Commision, using their scores and additional bonus points. Over the next two years, the Fire Department will use that list to fill any vacancies that arise, said Chief C.W. Durham.

“We’re always excited to have interest in the Fire Department, so we’re hoping for a good turnout. We’re hoping to have a good list that we can utilize for the next couple years,” said Durham. “We’re foreseeing having some openings next year, so we’re trying to be proactive instead of waiting until they come up,” he added.

