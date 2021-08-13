Advertisement

Football Frenzy First Look: Fort Frye Cadets

By Katelyn Smith
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Fort Frye Cadets are just one of the many Ohio high school teams who kickoff their football season next week.

They are also like any other team, looking for a great season and state championship.

Last season they finished 2020 with a record of 20-1 and remained undefeated until playing against Springfield in the state semi-final battle. They lost 16-13.

Head Coach, Eric Huck has been the leader of the cadets for the past 14 seasons and likes the team he is coming back.

He said, “we have some skill players back this year that were pretty good for us last year, Owen Brown, Mason Long at running back, Collin Wells at full back, at quarterback so you know those core group of running backs and quarterback are back that should be really good and a couple lineman Hunter Kesselring and Casey Brooker who were really good lineman for us last year will be seniors on the offensive line this year.”

Casey Brooker, senior tackle for the Fort Frye Cadets said, “I have been working on the O Line especially, I’ve been trying to get better in my personal position but I’ve also been working on getting better with the team and the teams O line.”

Fort Frye open their season at home against Reigning Sports Thunder August 20 at 7 pm.

