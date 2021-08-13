High on Hope Ministries opens new thrift store

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The non-profit group, High on Hope Ministries, has a new way of helping those get back on their feet. And put shirts on their backs.

The organization held the opening of its “Reach Outlet” thrift store.

This store helps people get their lives back on track.

The reach outlet doesn’t just have clothes either, as they can also supply furniture, kitchenware, and supplies for children.

“It gives us the opportunity to give away great stuff to people for a price that’s really cheap. So, I think it serves a lot of different purposes for our ministry and the community,” says High on Hope Ministries founder, Tim Craft.

The reach outlet also provides shirt printing for anyone who is interested.

If you are interested in donating clothes to this thrift store, you can drop them off between 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.