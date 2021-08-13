Kaitlin’s weather forecast Friday, August 13, 2021
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -
Today
Showers and thunderstorms are likely, mainly after 5 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 93. Heat index values as high as 101. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.
Tonight
Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 9 p.m., then showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. Low around 68. Calm wind. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three-quarters of an inch possible.
Saturday
Scattered showers and thunderstorms before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming north around 6 mph in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 40%.
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Light northeast wind.
Sunday
Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Northeast wind 3 to 6 mph.
Sunday Night
Isolated showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. The chance of precipitation is 30%.
Monday
Scattered showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 4 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. The chance of precipitation is 60%.
Monday Night
Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 7 p.m., then scattered showers and thunderstorms between 7 p.m. and 2 a.m., then scattered showers after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. The chance of precipitation is 60%.
Tuesday
Scattered showers before 2 p.m., then scattered showers and thunderstorms between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 4 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. The chance of precipitation is 60%.
Tuesday Night
Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 7 p.m., then scattered showers and thunderstorms between 7 p.m. and 2 a.m., then scattered showers after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. The chance of precipitation is 60%.
Wednesday
Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. The chance of precipitation is 50%.
Wednesday Night
Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. The chance of precipitation is 40%.
Thursday
Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. The chance of precipitation is 40%.
