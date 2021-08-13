Advertisement

Kaitlin’s weather forecast Friday, August 13, 2021

By Kaitlin Kulich
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -

Today

Showers and thunderstorms are likely, mainly after 5 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 93. Heat index values as high as 101. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph. The chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tonight

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 9 p.m., then showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly between 9 p.m. and 10 p.m. Low around 68. Calm wind. The chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between a half and three-quarters of an inch possible.

Saturday

Scattered showers and thunderstorms before noon. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. Calm wind becoming north around 6 mph in the afternoon. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Saturday Night

Partly cloudy, with a low around 61. Light northeast wind.

Sunday

Mostly sunny, with a high near 84. Northeast wind 3 to 6 mph.

Sunday Night

Isolated showers, then scattered showers and thunderstorms after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 66. The chance of precipitation is 30%.

Monday

Scattered showers and thunderstorms, then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 4 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 7 p.m., then scattered showers and thunderstorms between 7 p.m. and 2 a.m., then scattered showers after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday

Scattered showers before 2 p.m., then scattered showers and thunderstorms between 2 p.m. and 4 p.m., then showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm after 4 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 84. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday Night

Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 7 p.m., then scattered showers and thunderstorms between 7 p.m. and 2 a.m., then scattered showers after 2 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 67. The chance of precipitation is 60%.

Wednesday

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 86. The chance of precipitation is 50%.

Wednesday Night

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 67. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday

Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 86. The chance of precipitation is 40%.

