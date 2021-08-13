Marietta Athletics to join Ohio Valley Athletic Conference

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) -

After years in the East Central Ohio League, the Marietta Tigers were unanimously voted to be members of the Ohio Valley Athletic Conference.

The vote results show that Marietta will be able to join the conference immediately, and maybe be eligible to participate in conference tournaments as soon as this fall.

Marietta will become the 51st team to join the Ohio Valley Athletic Conference, although they were at one point members of the conference back in 1975, and then withdrew a few years later in 1978.

In football, it will be a seamless transition, as the Tigers already have seven ovac opponents on their schedule in Warren, New Philadelphia, River, Weir, Brooke, Dover and Cambridge.

Marietta High School offers 19 sports, and will join other area schools such as Warren, Fort Frye, Parkersburg South, and Frontier.

Marietta’s athletic director Cody Venderlic talked about the different opportunities the O.V.A.C. will bring to the Tigers.

“I’ve just heard what a nice job they do about ensuring that teams get games and it’s quality competition,” Venderlic said. “It felt like a no-brainer to us. We’re excited about the invitation that happened last night. It was a great meeting. Everybody was really friendly and we’re excited about providing our kids with an opportunity to still get recognized with all-conference awards. If we go into next year and we don’t have another opportunity, we know the OVAC is going to be a great option for us.”

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.