Obituary: Barbara Ann Dye

Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Barbara Ann Dye, 78, of Parkersburg died August 11, 2021 at her son’s home.  She was born November 17, 1942 at her grandmother Mary Greiner’s home on Lynn Street a daughter of the late Olin Lee and Wanda (Greiner) Weaver.

She was a homemaker, and a Baptist by faith.

She is survived by her husband of thirty-eight years Steve Dye; son Rob Goff (Jeannie) of Parkersburg; grandchildren Ashlee Hardesty (Kyle), Claira Goff, and Gabby Chaffin; and four siblings Danny Weaver, Helen Huffman (Fred), Ray Weaver (Lisa), and Iva Weaver.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her first husband of eighteen years Ray Goff; infant brother Robert Lee Weaver; and brothers William and Paul Weaver.

Graveside services will be Monday 2:00 PM at Evergreen Cemetery North.  Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg is assisting the family with arrangements.

