Obituary: Mary Lou Sholes

Mary Lou Sholes
Mary Lou Sholes(WTAP)
By Guest
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 3:16 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Mary Lou Sholes, 74, of Parkersburg passed away peacefully  August 12, 2021 surrounded by her loving daughters.  She was born in Parkersburg, WV a daughter of the late Elizabeth Cronin Bailey and Charles Terrell.

Mary Lou graduated from Parkersburg High School in 1965.  She accomplished her dream of becoming a Real Estate Broker  in 1972; when she opened her own office, Heritage Homes.  She spent several years serving on West Virginia land commission, working for several local Real Estate Companies and brokering offices serving Ohio and West Virginia; most recently with Douglass & Company Real Estate Team.   She loved spending time traveling with her daughters.  Her grandchildren were the greatest joy of her life.

Mary Lou is survived by her daughters Andra Smith of Parkersburg, Lori Sholes Williams of Washington, WV, and Jennifer Linder (Paul) of Wheeling, WV; grandchildren Jared Wilson, Aidan Woodruff, Ashley Linder, and Ryan Linder; sister Julie Jones; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her sister Joanne Argabrite and brother-in-law Carl Argabrite; and grandson Derek Scott.

Services will be Monday 1:00 PM at Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.  Burial will be at Mt. Olivet Cemetery.  Visitation will be Sunday 2-5 PM.

The family appreciates the compassionate care that Dr. Maijub has given her for twenty-five years.  The wonderful care and compassion she received from Dr. Siva, Dr. Ghodsi, Amy Murphy and the staff at Belpre Landings, Buckeye Hospice, and TLC Transport.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

