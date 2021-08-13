Obituary: Michael Glen Chapman

Michael Glen Chapman, 59 of Cairo, WV, died August 12, 2021 at Camden Clark Medical Center.

He was born January 23, 1962 in Parkersburg, WV, the son of Wilbert P. Chapman Jr. of Cairo and the late Katherine C. Marden Chapman. He worked for MSI in Marietta, OH for 19 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing and target shooting.

Michael is survived in addition to his father by one brother Wilbert P. Chapman III of Marietta, OH.

Raiguel Funeral Home, Harrisville handled cremation services. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McCulloughRaiguel.com.

