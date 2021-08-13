Advertisement

Obituary: Rita Clara Kevak

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Guest
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Rita Clara Kevak, 88, of Palestine, WV, passed away on July 31 2021, at Minnie Hamilton Health System, Grantsville, WV.

She was born in Pittston, PA, on September 3, 1932, a daughter of the late Joseph and Eleanor Poplowski Brody.

She is survived by children Rudy (Tana) Kevak, Dennis Kevak, and Rita (Jack) Ftorkowski; grandchildren Rita Lynn Fink and Jackie Ftorkowski; four great-grandchildren Lacey and Stanton Kevak and McKenzie and Mattie Fink.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Rudolph Michael Kevak and grandson Rudy Kevak.

A funeral mass was held on August 4, 2021, at Sacred Heart of Jesus, Dupont, PA, conducted by Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville, WV, and officiated by Father Thomas Petro.  Interment was in Sacred Heart of Jesus Cemetery, Dupont, PA.  Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has died following a wreck on US 50 in Wood County.
Update: Names released in fatal wreck
Driver says they lost control of the car and hit a fence on the side of the road.
Driver says seatbelt saved her life after crashing car on Veto Road
Governor says he may reconsider not requiring school masks
West Virginia Governor says he may reconsider not requiring school masks
Marietta Police Chief Rodney Hupp
City of Marietta releases new details from Hupp investigation
Williamstown Elementary
Plans underway to turn Williamstown Elementary into an emergency shelter, community center

Latest News

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Barbara Ann Dye
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Virginia Dare Crist
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Margaret Ann Brown
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Jacob Garland Bentley