Obituary: Rita Clara Kevak

Rita Clara Kevak, 88, of Palestine, WV, passed away on July 31 2021, at Minnie Hamilton Health System, Grantsville, WV.

She was born in Pittston, PA, on September 3, 1932, a daughter of the late Joseph and Eleanor Poplowski Brody.

She is survived by children Rudy (Tana) Kevak, Dennis Kevak, and Rita (Jack) Ftorkowski; grandchildren Rita Lynn Fink and Jackie Ftorkowski; four great-grandchildren Lacey and Stanton Kevak and McKenzie and Mattie Fink.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Rudolph Michael Kevak and grandson Rudy Kevak.

A funeral mass was held on August 4, 2021, at Sacred Heart of Jesus, Dupont, PA, conducted by Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville, WV, and officiated by Father Thomas Petro. Interment was in Sacred Heart of Jesus Cemetery, Dupont, PA. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.