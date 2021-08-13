Advertisement

Obituary: Roy E. Littleton, Sr.

Roy Littleton, Sr.
Roy Littleton, Sr.(WTAP)
By Guest
Published: Aug. 13, 2021
Roy E. Littleton, Sr., 83, of Marietta passed away Thursday, August 12, 2021, at his home.  He was born August 30, 1937, in Marietta a son of David Henry Littleton and Nina Roberta Schafer Littleton.

Roy attended Marietta High School and served in the U. S. Army.  He was a mail carrier for the U. S. Post Office for 30 years until his retirement in 1992.  He was an avid woodworker and was a “Jack of all trades.”  He was a member of the American Legion and a life member of the V.F.W.

Roy is survived by his children, Roy E. Littleton, Jr. (Robin) and Debbie Streight (Brian),  grandchildren:  William Slack (Amanda), Michael Slack, Tiffiany Hinton (Mike), Edward “Pooh” Murphy, Roy “Trey”  Littleton III and many great grandchildren and his brother Frank Littleton.

He was preceded in death by his parents, daughter Violet Lauer, 7 brothers and sisters:  William Donaldson, Blanch Donaldson, David Henry Littleton, George Joseph Littleton, Martha May Vandale, Stella Elish Vandale, Adam Bernard Littleton.

Funeral services will be held on Monday (Aug. 16) at 11:00 am at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home. Burial will be held in East Lawn Memorial Park.  Family will greet friends at the funeral home on Sunday evening from 4 until 6.  Messages of sympathy may be sent to the family at: Lankfordfh.com.

