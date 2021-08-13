Obituary: Sherrell Ronald Richmond

Sherrell Ronald Richmond, 79, of Little Hocking formerly of Moundsville, WV, died August 12, 2021 at his home where he was receiving hospice services.

Ron was born on June 3, 1942 in Glendale, WV and was the son of Clarence Sherrell Richmond and Mrytle Edith West Richmond. He was a 1961 graduate of Union High School in Benwood, WV and a veteran of theWest Virginia National Guard. He worked in severel different fields during his life time but primarily he was a restaurant managerhaving worked many years managing Elby’ Big Boy restaurants. Ron was active member of the Amazing Grace Community Church in Tuppers Plains, OH, were he often assisted with the audio visual presentations and helped manage the food pantry.

In addition to his parents, Ron was preceeded in death by a step-father Clarance Eugene Drake, and a brother, Jerry Richmond of Moundsville, WV. He is survived by his wife of 31 years Patricia Pursley Richmond and their blended family of children Twila Clark of Pulaski, VA, Rick (Susan) Richmond of Moundsville, WV, Cheryl (Jeff) Lauer of Middleburg Heights, OH, Denise (Karl) Penz of Charleston, SC. Penny (Dan) Wilson of New Port Richey, FL, Carla Byron of Parkersburg, WV, and Edward Waggoner of Alliance, OH. He is also survived by a brother Larry (Carolyn) Richmond, a sister-in-law Staria Kay Richmond and sisters Nika (Carl) Cochran and Cheryl (Ron) Cochran all of Moundsville, WV, 12 Grandchildren and 6 Great-Grandchildren.

In honor of a life well lived a visitation will be held at Leavitt Funeral Home Belpre, Monday August 16, 2021 from 5 to 8 PM. Funeral services will be Tuesday August 17, 2021 at 11:00 AM, with Pastor Wayne Dunlap officiating. Interment will follow at Evergreen Cemetery, Belpre.

In lieu of flowers donation can be made to Patricia Richmond.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

