Parkersburg South and Marietta Hold Meet the Team Events

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -Parkersburg South held their meet the team event Thursday at Erickson facility that began at 6 pm . The south band opened the event and each south fall sports’ team member was introduced after the south cheerleaders and belles performed.

The community came out to support these local students and athletes. The Marietta tigers’ boys and girls soccer team held their meet the team night at Devola soccer field also on Thursday.

Both teams were introduced to the community and each player had their name called out to the crowd individually and was also introduced by their class.

The South football team plays their first football game against capital August 27. Both Marietta varsity girls and boys soccer team play their first game against Warren tomorrow at 6 pm and 8:15 pm. The games will be played at the Marietta college soccer field.

