Advertisement

Sheriff: No sample taken from San Diego deputy near fentanyl

A sheriff's deputy in California collapsed after being exposed to fentanyl. (San Diego...
A sheriff's deputy in California collapsed after being exposed to fentanyl. (San Diego Sheriff's Office via CNN Newsource)
By Associated Press
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN DIEGO (AP) — No toxicology sample was taken from the San Diego deputy who the sheriff claimed had overdosed from fentanyl exposure.

San Diego County Sheriff Bill Gore has faced sharp criticism from public health experts following his claim that Deputy David Faiivae had a near-death experience after his face came within inches of fentanyl, an opioid that is 50 times more powerful than heroin, during a vehicle search on July 3.

In raw body-camera footage released Thursday night, Faiivae says he has a history of falling on his head and may have had previous concussions.

Experts told The San Diego Union-Tribune that Faiivae may have had a “nocebo” — the opposite of a placebo, meaning he may have responded negatively to the thought of being exposed to fentanyl.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has died following a wreck on US 50 in Wood County.
Update: Names released in fatal wreck
Driver says they lost control of the car and hit a fence on the side of the road.
Driver says seatbelt saved her life after crashing car on Veto Road
Governor says he may reconsider not requiring school masks
West Virginia Governor says he may reconsider not requiring school masks
Marietta Police Chief Rodney Hupp
City of Marietta releases new details from Hupp investigation
Wood County Board of Education votes against requiring masks

Latest News

Sea Turtle Release
Sea Turtle Release
The Taliban continues to make inroads in overtaking the country. As of Friday, the Taliban now...
Taliban makes gains as US alters plan
FILE PHOTO - Three Broward County, Florida educators, two teachers and an assistant teacher,...
3 educators die from COVID in 24 hours in Broward County, Florida
FILE - In this Monday, Aug. 24, 2020, file photo, fifth-grader Marcques Haley, gets his...
More US cities requiring proof of vaccination to go places