Three taken to hospital from US 50 wreck

wreck on US 50
wreck on US 50(Mitchell Blahut)
By Zach Shrivers and Mitchell Blahut
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 4:09 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
COOLVILLE, Ohio (WTAP) - Three people have been taken to a hospital from a two car crash on US 50 just outside of Coolville.

Authorities said the two of the people injured were in a black SUV and one was in a silver car.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol, Coolville Fire Department, Athens County EMS and the Little Hocking ambulance all responded to the scene.

We’ll keep you updated as we learn more.

