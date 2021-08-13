Advertisement

The West Virginia Italian Heritage Festival is coming

43th annual Italian Heritage Festival events
43th annual Italian Heritage Festival events(The West Virginia Italian Heritage Festival Facebook)
By WDTV News Staff
Published: Aug. 13, 2021 at 11:58 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The 43rd annual West Virginia Italian Heritage Festival is coming soon! The festival will be held at Jackson Square in Clarksburg, WV from September 3-5th.

Some pre-festival events are also happening. On September 1 there will be a golf tournament and an Elimination Dinner at Bridgeport County Club. On September 2 there will also be a Honorees Award Ceremony at the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center.

On Friday, September 3 the festival will kick off with coronation at noon then free entertainment from Michela Musolino and Rosa Tatuata at 4:35 p.m. John Angotti will also perform at 8:30 p.m.

Saturday’s schedule starts the Grand Feature Parade at 10 a.m. The route starts at Pike Street and goes to 2nd Street. Following the parade, Michela Musolino and Rosa Tatuata will perform at 11:15 a.m. There will also be a cultural event with Italian-American authors at the Clarksburg Harrison Public Library from 1-3 p.m. The event will end with Stayin’ Alive: One Night of the BeeGees at 8 p.m.

On Sunday, The day will start with outdoor mass at 10 a.m. John Lloyd Young will perform at 3:20 p.m. and the festival will conclude at 6 p.m.

Italian Heritage Festival events
Italian Heritage Festival events(West Virginia Italian Heritage Festival Facebook page)

Copyright 2021 WDTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

One person has died following a wreck on US 50 in Wood County.
Update: Names released in fatal wreck
Driver says they lost control of the car and hit a fence on the side of the road.
Driver says seatbelt saved her life after crashing car on Veto Road
Governor says he may reconsider not requiring school masks
West Virginia Governor says he may reconsider not requiring school masks
Marietta Police Chief Rodney Hupp
City of Marietta releases new details from Hupp investigation
Residents concerned about possible effects of drilling

Latest News

Marietta Fire Department
Deadline for Marietta Fire Department entrance exams approaching
Wood County Board of Education votes against requiring masks
West Virginia’s population declined 3.2% over the past decade, the most of any state, according...
West Virginia leads nation in population drop
WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Lydia Carrano
WTAP News @ 6 - Sketch the Outdoors winner Lydia Carrano