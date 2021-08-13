Wreck reported in Williamstown

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - A wreck was reported in Williamstown on Friday afternoon, near GoMart on Highland Ave.

A dump truck carrying gravel is turned over on its side, and is leaking fluid, according to Wood County 911.

Minor injuries are possible but not confirmed. No one has been transported to a hospital.

The Wood County Sheriff’s Office, Williamstown Police, And Williamstown Fire Department are on the scene, along with an ambulance from St. Joseph’s Hospital.

The interchange at Highland Avenue and I-77 is closed.

WTAP will continue to provide additional information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.