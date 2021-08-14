Doris Wayne is offered a deal

ELIZABETH, W.Va. (WTAP) - Doris Wayne’s been offered a deal and she’s taking it. That $1,400 water and sewer bill is being knocked down to just over $300, with a six month payment plan, on top of her normal bills.

We introduced you to Doris Wayne back in March. Since then, she’s been fighting a water and sewer bill that stated she used about 90,000 gallons of water in a month. Wayne has pushed back, saying there were no signs of such a leak and there was no way she could’ve used that much water. The Claywood Park Public Service District, however, held firm, saying that it’s only responsible for leaks up to the point of the meter, where no leaks were detected. Claywood also said that multiple public service districts looked at the meter, all seeing no problems.

With Wayne finding no signs of leaks on her end, the situation was put in the hands of the Public Service Commission of West Virginia. In its recommendation, the commission agreed with Claywood, that the bill was probably due to a leaking appliance. However, the commission argued that its regulations do allow for a bill adjustment due to a malfunctioning appliance. The commission also says the alleged leak should be considered a hidden leak as Wayne is elderly and displayed evidence of hearing loss, therefore she could have not noticed the leak.

The commission also argued that the huge volume of the alleged water usage shows that it was “clearly accidental,” adding that the bill would cause “severe hardship” on Wayne while it would have an insignificant impact on Claywood.

A spokesperson for the commission said the investigation into the formal complaint, which led to their final recommendation, consisted of re-testing the meter and sending a commission engineer to Wayne’s house.

Wayne is glad this journey’s come to an end.

“I’m just grateful to be over it. I’m not even going to dwell on it. It happened and...it’s over,” she said.

Still, Wayne does not believe she used 90,000 gallons of water in one month.

Claywood has been ordered, through the commission’s recommendation, to credit Wayne’s account $1,115.69, while Wayne will pay off the remaining cost by paying $51.37 each month for six months.

Although Claywood Park Public Service District has not objected to the commission’s recommendation, they have until August 23rd to file an exception. If this doesn’t happen, the deal is sealed.

A spokesperson for the commission has since clarified that offering the option to file for an exception is standard procedure.

