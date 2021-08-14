Elderly woman dies following southeast Ohio crash

Advertisement

An elderly woman from Athens County, Ohio, died Friday as the result of a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 50.
Aug. 14, 2021
ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WSAZ) – An elderly woman from Athens County died Friday as a result of a two-vehicle crash on U.S. 50, the Ohio State Highway Patrol said.

The accident happened around 2:45 p.m. at the intersection of state Route 144.

Troopers say Melvina M. Frost, 89, of Guysville, Ohio, attempted to cross U.S. 50 from state Route 144 South and collided with an SUV driven by a man from Florida.

Frost was taken to Marietta Memorial Hospital Belpre Campus, where she was pronounced dead.

Troopers say two people in the SUV were taken to a hospital in Parkersburg, West Virginia, with non-life-threatening injuries.

Investigators say seatbelts were used in both vehicles and alcohol is not suspected as a factor in the crash.

