Marietta mayor proposes police community advisory committee

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - In the wake of the retirement of Marietta’s former police chief-following allegations of improper behavior-the mayor plans to form a committee to advise the city on practices for the police department.

Chief Rodney Hupp retired from the department in mid-July, and Captain Aaron Nedeff, who had been serving as acting chief since the spring, was named as his successor August 3.

The committee’s goal will be to advise the city administration on proper standards for both conduct and day-to-day policing.

Mayor Josh Schlicher told us this week the advisory committee will have a mix of community members and retired city, state and county law enforcement people.

”We just want to open up the lines of communication and get a different dialogue,” Mayor Schlicher said. “That way, it takes it out of our administration’s hands for some leadership, and takes it out of the hands of the chief, the captain and the police department, and have a different way of looking at things. There will be a mixed group of individuals: male, female, age differences, a good mix of members on that committee.”

The mayor says the committee will develop standards that are unique to a city the size of Marietta.

He says cities in our area are different from large metropolitan areas, and what works for those communities does not necessarily work for small cities.

