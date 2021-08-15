Advertisement

The City of Vienna will be conducting Core Sampling

By Samantha Cavalli
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 7:15 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) -

The City of Vienna Public Works Employees will be conducting Core Sampling beginning Tuesday, August 17, and ending Wednesday, August 18.

According to a news release, the work will begin between the hours of 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. for those two days.

There will be a full street closure on Woodland Drive, from the intersection of Ashwood Drive to 16th Avenue.

The town’s utility office advises drivers to find an alternative route while employees are conducting the Core Sampling.

