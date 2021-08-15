Advertisement

Community comes together for Washington County Relay for Life

Washington County Relay for Life
Washington County Relay for Life(WTAP)
By Hannah Stutler and Samantha Cavalli
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 11:04 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BELPRE, Ohio. (WTAP) -The community came together Saturday evening for a good cause.

The 2021 Washington County Relay for Life was held at Civitan Park in Belpre.

Relay for Life is an annual event put on by the American Cancer Society to raise money for cancer research and other cancer-related causes.

At the event, attendees were able to enjoy the opening and closing ceremonies, as well as a kid tractor pull, a luminaria service, and more.

Michele Hendershot and Tim Bonnette are both leads for the Washington County Relay for Life, and they say it feels good to see everyone in the community come together and fight for a cure.

“It just gives you a wonderful feeling,” Hendershot said. “We need a cure, we need it fast. I’ve lost a husband, a mom from all of this. I just think everybody is supportive, we’re one big family. We just love each other and we continue to do what we need to do to find a cure.”

According to Bonnette, this year’s Washington County Relay for Life raised about $36,000.

