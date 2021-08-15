Advertisement

Community gathers in support of Saint Marys Volunteer Fire Department

The community band was one of the local music groups that performed.
The community band was one of the local music groups that performed.(Laura Bowen)
By Laura Bowen
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 8:20 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAINT MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) - If you walked through Saint Mary’s on Saturday, you might have noticed the bouncy houses, the dunk tank, and maybe even the community band. In addition to live music from local groups, there were plenty of sloppy joes to go around.

This was all for the Saint Marys Volunteer Fire Department’s icecream social, which they’ve been doing for over 40 years, according to Fire Chief Bob Mastin. He added that he’s thankful for the community support.

“It’s really hard to explain. I mean, whatever you need, it seems like they’re just there to help you.”

Mastin said money raised will go to equipment and supplies for the department.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

wreck on US 50
Three taken to hospital from US 50 wreck
Crash reported in Wood County
One person has died following a wreck on US 50 in Wood County.
Update: Names released in fatal wreck
(AP)
Wreck reported in Williamstown
Wood County Board of Education votes against requiring masks

Latest News

A kid eyes the target with an instructor standing behind him.
Kids learn firearm safety at DERC Park
A kid takes a brave attempt at tight-rope-walking.
Kids get outdoorsy at Rick Sutton Youth Day
WTAP News @ 6 - SMVFD Ice Cream Social
WTAP News @ 6 - SMVFD Ice Cream Social
WTAP News @ 6 - Rick Sutton Youth Day
WTAP News @ 6 - Rick Sutton Youth Day