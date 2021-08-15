Community gathers in support of Saint Marys Volunteer Fire Department

SAINT MARYS, W.Va. (WTAP) - If you walked through Saint Mary’s on Saturday, you might have noticed the bouncy houses, the dunk tank, and maybe even the community band. In addition to live music from local groups, there were plenty of sloppy joes to go around.

This was all for the Saint Marys Volunteer Fire Department’s icecream social, which they’ve been doing for over 40 years, according to Fire Chief Bob Mastin. He added that he’s thankful for the community support.

“It’s really hard to explain. I mean, whatever you need, it seems like they’re just there to help you.”

Mastin said money raised will go to equipment and supplies for the department.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.