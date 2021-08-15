Kids get outdoorsy at Rick Sutton Youth Day

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Mountain State Sportsmen’s Association hosted Rick Sutton Youth Day this Saturday - and the kids were all about it.

Saturday was a day of many firsts at the Mountain State Sportsmen’s Association. Kids got the chance to try archery, fly-fishing, spin-casting, bow-fishing, shooting, and of course some s’mores to tide them over.

The day was free and all kids walked away with door prizes. At one point, someone even had to go out and fetch more door prizes because of the big turn-out.

David Wallace, the president of the association, said it’s all about getting kids outside.

“A lot of kids that come here, they’ve never shot a bb gun, they’ve never shot a bow, they’ve never used a fishing pole. A lot of this stuff - it’s new to them and they come out here and they find they love it. So we’re hoping to...you know, to start a lifetime of outdoor activities for some of these young people.”

Wallace’s favorite part of youth day is seeing kids having fun and trying new things. He said the plan is to have another Rick Sutton Youth Day next year but the date has not yet been determined.

