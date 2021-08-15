Kids learn firearm safety at DERC Park

WASHINGTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - At DERC Park, it was Firearms Safety Day on Saturday.

Shots rang through the air, kids as young as nine giving target practice a shot.

Belpre Police Chief Terry Williams said of the event, “My favorite part is just the kids having fun. I mean, when they come up at the end of the day saying that ‘This is the first time I got to shoot a gun’ and I love it.”

Before the kids took aim, they learned about how to load and unload a gun among other safety tips. After all, Chief Williams said it’s all about...

“Safety. The importance is safety - so they know how to be safe about holding a gun.”

After target-shooting with instructors, it was time for competition. The girl with the best shot and the boy with the best shot both won guns - and it looks like they had some stiff competition.

When asked, Maysen, who’s nine years old and already has two years of shooting experience, said she’d give herself a seven out of 10 for skills.

Cade, who’s been shooting for over five years, said he hit the bullseye five or six times.

And Roman is very proud of three of his shots that hit the exact same spot on the target.

WTAP even got a tip from Maysen.

“It’s pretty fun but take your time when you’re shooting,” she said.

Chief Williams hopes kids went home more comfortable around guns.

“The best thing they can walk away with is not to be afraid of a gun. They learn how to use it safely, they learn how to use it with their parent’s supervision, not to just go pick up a gun - treat every gun like it’s loaded...,” he said.

The Belpre Police Department, the NRA, River City Jewelry and Pawn, Mondo Builders, and DERC Park all helped put the event together.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.