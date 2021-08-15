Advertisement

Memorial Health Systems experiences cyber attack

(WTAP)
By Samantha Cavalli and Laura Bowen
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 6:53 PM EDT
MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - According to a news release, Memorial Health Systems has experienced a cyber attack during the early morning hours of Sunday, August 15.

Currently, Memorial Health Systems has suspended user access to all information technology applications related to its operations.

They have also implemented technology security protocols and are working with security partners to resolve the issue.

According to Memorial Health Systems President and CEO Scott Cantley, all surgeries for Monday, August 16 have been canceled and patients have been notified. In addition, all radiology exams have been canceled, but all primary care appointments will be held as scheduled.

No known patient or employee personal or financial information has been compromised.

WTAP has a reporter attending a news conference being held by CEO Scott Cantley and we will have more information as it becomes available.

