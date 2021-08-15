Advertisement

North Central Regional Jail without water

Generic prison bars graphic.
Generic prison bars graphic.(Gray News, file)
By Samantha Cavalli
Published: Aug. 14, 2021 at 10:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DODDRIDGE COUNTY, W. Va. (WTAP) -

The North Central Regional Jail in Greenwood has been running without water for over a week now.

The jail has been providing water to its inmates and staff through other methods.

Saturday evening a spokesperson for the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation provided the following statement:

“The facility is waiting on the local Public Service District to restore service after damage to one or more of its lines. In the meantime, the facility is issuing bottled water to inmates and a water truck is supplying the kitchen. Facility staff are working to distribute water from the truck to maintain sanitation and hygiene. The Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation has sent additional staff to assist.”

Between August 13 and 14, WTAP has received an email and a phone call from viewers regarding the conditions.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

wreck on US 50
Three taken to hospital from US 50 wreck
Crash reported in Wood County
One person has died following a wreck on US 50 in Wood County.
Update: Names released in fatal wreck
(AP)
Wreck reported in Williamstown
Wood County Board of Education votes against requiring masks

Latest News

Washington County Relay for Life
Community comes together for Washington County Relay for Life
A kid eyes the target with an instructor standing behind him.
Kids learn firearm safety at DERC Park
A kid takes a brave attempt at tight-rope-walking.
Kids get outdoorsy at Rick Sutton Youth Day
The community band was one of the local music groups that performed.
Community gathers in support of Saint Marys Volunteer Fire Department