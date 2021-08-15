North Central Regional Jail without water

DODDRIDGE COUNTY, W. Va. (WTAP) -

The North Central Regional Jail in Greenwood has been running without water for over a week now.

The jail has been providing water to its inmates and staff through other methods.

Saturday evening a spokesperson for the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation provided the following statement:

“The facility is waiting on the local Public Service District to restore service after damage to one or more of its lines. In the meantime, the facility is issuing bottled water to inmates and a water truck is supplying the kitchen. Facility staff are working to distribute water from the truck to maintain sanitation and hygiene. The Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation has sent additional staff to assist.”

Between August 13 and 14, WTAP has received an email and a phone call from viewers regarding the conditions.

