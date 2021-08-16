The 40th West Virginia State Honey Festival tastes pretty sweet

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - People had a pretty sweet time at the West Virginia State Honey Festival.

People swarmed Parkersburg City Park. There they listened to live music, bounced on inflatables, went to the petting zoo, browsed honey-related vendors, and they could even hop on a mini-train. Now, the festival isn’t just here for entertainment. It not only raises money for the Wood County Recreation Commission, it raises awareness about bees’ importance.

And who’s better to talk about that than a beekeeper?

Matthew Byrd has been beekeeping for 10 seasons now - aka since he was 15.

He said, “Bees are so important because they’re such a great pollinator. Every one out of three bites we eat is due to pollination and we wouldn’t have all the fruits and vegetables that we see inside the stores.”

If you ask Byrd if he’s been stung, he says it just comes with the territory.

And of course, the queen bee herself made an appearance alongside her hive.

