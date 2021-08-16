About WTAP:

WTAP is THE main voice in the Mid-Ohio Valley. We are the source for local News, Sports, Weather and more on-air and online! We may be among the smallest TV stations in America, but we are also one of the most dynamic. With state-of-the-art technology, a terrific on-air look, and a dynamic digital presence. You’ll be proud of the work you’ll do here. You’ll get to explore whatever you want to do in the communications field, whether it’s on-camera, behind-the-scenes, or in sales. WTAP is involved in the communities we cover. From covering high school sports, to participating in local events, to helping small businesses grow and thrive through commercials and mobile products, WTAP does it all. And we do it all – together. The Mid-Ohio Valley includes the communities of Parkersburg, WV and Marietta, OH and the 50-mile area surrounding them. It’s the kind of place where you can walk down the street and say ‘’hi’' to people and they’ll say ‘’hi’' right back at you! It’s the kind of place where local news-people become like family to the viewers and on-line readers. WTAP is owned and operated by Gray Television.

About Gray Television:

Gray Television supports local community interests by providing quality television broadcasting and exceptional service in each market we serve. Gray owns and/or operates television stations and leading digital properties in 93 television markets including the first or second highest rated television station in 85 markets. We are an unmatched broadcast pioneer that keeps getting bigger and better. We constantly strive for excellence. Through upgrading to the latest technology and seeking new ways to stay on top in our markets, we focus on training and development of the best and brightest employees in the business.