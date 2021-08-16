Advertisement

Active COVID cases approaching 6,000 in W.Va.

By Sarah Cooke
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 12:09 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - There are currently 5,949 active cases of COVID-19 in West Virginia, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.

There were 1,482 new cases reported over the weekend, along with two new deaths, a 62-year old female from Putnam County and a 66-year old male from Raleigh County.

“We mourn the loss of these West Virginians and send our sympathies to their loved ones,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “I urge you to schedule your COVID vaccine today.”

As of Monday, 60.8 percent of West Virginia residents have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Additionally, 49.9 percent of West Virginians are fully vaccinated. Those who would like to find a vaccine site in their area can do so by visiting vaccinate.wv.gov or calling 1-833-734-0965.

The numbers of cases by county are as follows:

CASES PER COUNTY­­­­­­: Barbour (1,631), Berkeley (13,587), Boone (2,262), Braxton (1,087), Brooke (2,309), Cabell (9,578), Calhoun (419), Clay (579), Doddridge (668), Fayette (3,809), Gilmer (939), Grant (1,352), Greenbrier (2,977), Hampshire (1,993), Hancock (2,928), Hardy (1,622), Harrison (6,537), Jackson (2,380), Jefferson (5,007), Kanawha (16,231), Lewis (1,516), Lincoln (1,666), Logan (3,484), Marion (4,926), Marshall (3,789), Mason (2,245), McDowell (1,740), Mercer (5,494), Mineral (3,069), Mingo (2,903), Monongalia (9,736), Monroe (1,281), Morgan (1,324), Nicholas (2,029), Ohio (4,539), Pendleton (729), Pleasants (993), Pocahontas (731), Preston (3,038), Putnam (5,716), Raleigh (7,474), Randolph (3,033), Ritchie (798), Roane (714), Summers (896), Taylor (1,409), Tucker (583), Tyler (804), Upshur (2,251), Wayne (3,437), Webster (639), Wetzel (1,543), Wirt (481), Wood (8,363), Wyoming (2,211)

