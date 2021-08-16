Artists behind the vision of the Putnam Street Bridge tunnel mural

MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) - Bikers and walkers alike can now admire the mural in the Putnam Street Bridge tunnel up close.

A passerby said, “It just adds to the scenery - the natural scenery - the natural beauty of the area.”

It’s a tunnel that was in need of revamping, according to Bobby Rosenstock, the chair of the driving force behind this project aka the Marietta Main Street Public Art Committee.

He said, “..., the tunnel had been painted a while ago by leadership students at Marietta College. Unfortunately there had been some graffiti and things were peeling and so it felt like it was - it needed a refreshing.”

If you look at the wall to wall sea blue and creatures crystallized in it, you’d never guess this mural was painted in less than a week.

WTAP spoke with artists towards the beginning of the project last week to get a glimpse into the minds behind the vision.

Contributing artist William Henry Thompson said, “It’s like someone else is doing it because it’s happening so fast. You’re like...how are we going this fast? I don’t know...it’s just fun.”

Thompson is just one of the artists who put their paintbrushes to the wall and got to work.

Another artist Leah Seaman was excited about the collaborative nature of the piece.

“..., and so you just have this beautiful mod podge of all of these different voices within the art community on this one amazing piece yet it still looks cohesive.”

And it wasn’t just artists who pitched in.

Rosenstock said, “I love our community here at Marietta and people tend to rally around projects like this and so we’ve had tons of support from people who’ve kind of helped out, people who have bought us lunch, people who have donated money towards the project…”

Rosenstock hopes the public doesn’t just walk away from the project with a sense of wonder. He hopes we learn something.

“We wanted to make a mural that is also educational for the public so we’re going to be labeling all of the fish and birds that are depicted in the mural so that when folks walk through they can learn a little something about the wildlife,” he said.

Rosenstock even met with the Ohio River Islands National Wildlife Refuge to learn more about wildlife of the Ohio River - which is the theme of the mural.

Seaman hopes their work makes the community proud.

“..., it’s just this sense of home and sense of pride that people can feel and it reminds them, this is - this is where I’m from and those amazing creatures right there are right next to me and are my neighbors and that is so incredible,” she said.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.