Closure date set for Johnson Road/U.S. 33 Intersection

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - The Johnson Road/U.S. 33 intersection will be permanently closed on Monday, August 23.

The closure is intended to increase driver safety, ad there were 26 crashes at the intersection between 2009 and 2018.

The median at the intersection will also be closed and the existing left turn lanes will be removed. The River Road connection will remain as a right in-right out. Traffic formerly using the intersection will use the nearby SR 682 interchange and the SR 682 corridor through The Plains.

“This step was taken after several years of making additional safety improvements at the intersection that unfortunately did not result in the level of safety we had hoped for,” said ODOT District 10 Deputy Director Darla Miller. “We recognized that it was important to make this change before Athens City Schools are back in session, so that drivers can get used to the changes.”

Prior to the closure, ODOT will make changes to signal timing at the following intersections: SR 682/westbound ramp, SR 682/Poston Road, and SR 682/Johnson Road. The timing changes will help reduce delays and backups at these intersections. ODOT will continue to monitor traffic and make signal adjustments as needed.

Construction is expected to be completed by mid-October.

More information about the project can be found here.

