Advertisement

Closure date set for Johnson Road/U.S. 33 Intersection

(WSAZ)
By Guest
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 2:37 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - The Johnson Road/U.S. 33 intersection will be permanently closed on Monday, August 23.

The closure is intended to increase driver safety, ad there were 26 crashes at the intersection between 2009 and 2018.

The median at the intersection will also be closed and the existing left turn lanes will be removed. The River Road connection will remain as a right in-right out. Traffic formerly using the intersection will use the nearby SR 682 interchange and the SR 682 corridor through The Plains.

“This step was taken after several years of making additional safety improvements at the intersection that unfortunately did not result in the level of safety we had hoped for,” said ODOT District 10 Deputy Director Darla Miller. “We recognized that it was important to make this change before Athens City Schools are back in session, so that drivers can get used to the changes.”

Prior to the closure, ODOT will make changes to signal timing at the following intersections: SR 682/westbound ramp, SR 682/Poston Road, and SR 682/Johnson Road. The timing changes will help reduce delays and backups at these intersections. ODOT will continue to monitor traffic and make signal adjustments as needed.

Construction is expected to be completed by mid-October.

More information about the project can be found here.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memorial Health System experiences cyber attack
Taskforce agents located large quantities of drugs found in two homes in Racine, Ohio.
Three people arrested following drug trafficking investigation
Generic prison bars graphic.
UPDATE: Water returns to the North Central Regional Jail
wreck on US 50
Three taken to hospital from US 50 wreck
(Source: KEYC News Now, File)
The City of Vienna will be conducting Core Sampling

Latest News

Hannah Stutler and Zach Miles
What Do You Like on Your Pizza?, 8/16/21
What's Trending
What's Trending, 8/16/21
Active COVID cases approaching 6,000 in W.Va.
Cecil Leonard Dillon
Man charged after allegedly sexually abusing 11-year-old girl in Doddridge County