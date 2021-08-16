Commissioner: Upcoming Recovery Act meeting intended for individuals

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Wood County commissioners are preparing for next week’s public meeting, for members of the public to present ways to spend the county’s allocation of American Recovery Act money.

It’s already been presented with proposals from groups, including a recommendation last week from the North Bend Rail Trail organization for money for bridge repairs.

But the commission says, at next Monday’s public forum, it would like to mainly hear ideas from individuals.

That public meeting is set for August 23, at 5:30 P.M., at the Judge Donald F. Black annex in downtown Parkersburg.

”We’re not going to ask for organizations to come to this meeting,” Commission President Blair Couch said at Monday’s commission meeting. “If an organization wants request ARP funds, get on the agenda, and we’ll have you into a regular meeting.”

During Monday’s meeting, the commission agreed to seek bids for the conversion of records from the Circuit Clerk’s office to digital format.

Circuit Clerk Celeste Ridgway told the commission she was given an estimate of $53,000 for the project.

The clerk’s office for several years has worked to computerize court documents. A large number of them, dating back centuries, have been stored in a building at Second and Avery streets, that once house the Sheriff’s office and, before that, Wood County Magistrate Court. That building is slated to eventually be demolished.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.