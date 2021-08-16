Advertisement

First day of Washington State Community College’s 2021-2022 school year

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Students at Washington State Community College kick off a new school year.

Officials at the commuter college say that students and faculty are happy to be back on a “normal” schedule.

They also say the instructors have become more tech savvy during the pandemic.

“The biggest difference has been the way that our faculty are integrating technology into the classroom. It was something that a few faculty had been using, and started to get comfortable with. But, because of COVID so many more of our faculty got used to using technology a lot faster than they anticipated. So, a lot of faculty have liked using different modes of delivery. So, something like high-flex, which allows students to remote in or come in and they have that option is something that a lot of our faculty are using,” says academic affairs vice president, Sarah Parker.

Parker says Washington State encourages its staff and students to get vaccinated against COVID.

Officials also say they will look at their protocols as the school is monitoring the activity of the delta variant.

At this time the college will continue safety protocols that include: campus-wide sanitation, temperature checks and providing masks amongst other procedures.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Memorial Health System experiences cyber attack
Taskforce agents located large quantities of drugs found in two homes in Racine, Ohio.
Three people arrested following drug trafficking investigation
Generic prison bars graphic.
UPDATE: Water returns to the North Central Regional Jail
wreck on US 50
Three taken to hospital from US 50 wreck
Cecil Leonard Dillon
Man charged after allegedly sexually abusing 11-year-old girl in Doddridge County

Latest News

WVU-Parkersburg back open for in-person learning this school year
WVU-Parkersburg back open for in-person learning this school year
Marietta College students move in and are required to wear masks in all indoor spaces.
Marietta College students move in and are required to wear masks indoors
Wood County Board of Education votes against requiring masks
Warren Local Schools featuring new and improved sports facilities
Warren Local Schools featuring new and improved sports facilities