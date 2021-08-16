First day of Washington State Community College’s 2021-2022 school year

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Students at Washington State Community College kick off a new school year.

Officials at the commuter college say that students and faculty are happy to be back on a “normal” schedule.

They also say the instructors have become more tech savvy during the pandemic.

“The biggest difference has been the way that our faculty are integrating technology into the classroom. It was something that a few faculty had been using, and started to get comfortable with. But, because of COVID so many more of our faculty got used to using technology a lot faster than they anticipated. So, a lot of faculty have liked using different modes of delivery. So, something like high-flex, which allows students to remote in or come in and they have that option is something that a lot of our faculty are using,” says academic affairs vice president, Sarah Parker.

Parker says Washington State encourages its staff and students to get vaccinated against COVID.

Officials also say they will look at their protocols as the school is monitoring the activity of the delta variant.

At this time the college will continue safety protocols that include: campus-wide sanitation, temperature checks and providing masks amongst other procedures.

