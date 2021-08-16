Advertisement

Jim Wharton chosen as parade marshal for Parkersburg Homecoming

Lori Ullmann of the homecoming committee says choosing Wharton was a "no-brainer."
By Laura Bowen
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 4:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Parkersburg Homecoming Committee has selected one of WTAP’s own to be the parade marshal.

Parkersburg will be full of live music, entertainment, and vendors come homecoming time...and of course, you can’t forget about the parade, which will be lead by Jim Wharton this year.

The local sports legend has attended homecoming since the early 80′s but has never been in the parade. Wharton was always too busy covering the half marathon.

Lori Ullmann of the homecoming committee said choosing Wharton was a no-brainer.

“He retired and we felt like the community needed to know what an advocate for the Mid-Ohio Valley and Parkersburg he was - and an advocate for all the students. He worked countless hours trying to be sure that every student who deserved recognition in any way got that.”

Wharton joked that he’s been practicing his waves, deciding between the Queen Elizabeth wave or the Miss USA wave.

“You know, very subtle differences.”

Wharton said he’s been in local parades through the station but he’s usually throwing candy or walking down Market Street.

“..., but to be sitting in the back of a convertible in a position of honor going down Market Street, I think that’ll be a thrill. I’m looking forward to it,” he said.

Wharton is honored to be chosen.

This might be the most relaxing homecoming for him thus far.

