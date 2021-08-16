Man charged after allegedly sexually abusing 11-year-old girl in Doddridge County

PENNSBORO, W.Va (WDTV) - A Doddridge County man is behind bars after police say he sexually abused an 11-year-old girl.

During a Child Advocacy Center interview, the victim stated that Cecil Leonard Dillon, of Pennsboro, touched her inappropriately. Police say Dillon lived near the victim and would babysit her at times. The alleged abuse happened between May 2020 and May 2021, according to the criminal complaint.

Police say Dillon failed a polygraph test.

Dillon, 69, has been charged with first-degree sexual abuse and sexual abuse by parent, guardian, custodian, or person of trust. He is being held at North Central Regional Jail on a $50,000 bail.

