Marietta College students move in and are required to wear masks indoors

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - On top of the usual school supplies this year, Marietta College students have added masks to their list-a safety measure that resident hall coordinator Caitlin Hall says the school has put in place to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“The big policy we have now is that masks are required indoors-all campus buildings and facilities everything like that. Outdoors we currently don’t have a mask policy,” Hall said.

And this goes for vaccinated and unvaccinated people.

“As far as other policies we don’t really know. We are kind of going to see as students get here, how our numbers are and kind of solve as we go how we did last year. We are definitely hoping for lower numbers than last year,” Hall said.

“Hopefully the mask policy will go away but with the variant going around we aren’t really sure what this year is going to look like.”

Freshman Laura Kohmann says she’s keeping a positive outlook on having to go through another school year that will be altered due to covid.

“We still have to wear masks this year in classes but other than that I feel pretty comfortable,” Kohmann said. “I mean covid, it’s just been something we’ve all had to deal with the past year so it’s not really any different than high school.”

And for kids who may not have the same outlook as Kohmann, Hill says her therapy dog is available to students and that there is free counseling available on campus for students.

“You’re not in it alone. That’s our biggest thing, everyone here is in the same boat as you are and if you need to talk with someone we are here,” Hall said. “That’s our whole job to be here for you.”

In addition to the counseling, Hall says there will be free vaccine clinics for students in the following weeks who wish to get their shots and that students will get email updates about COVID policies frequently throughout the year.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.