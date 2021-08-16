Marietta and Warren soccer teams donate to Humane Society of the Mid Ohio Valley

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) -Lots of dogs and cats at the Humane Society of the Mid Ohio Valley got a ton more food and supplies today thanks to the Marietta and Warren Girls and Boys soccer teams.

Both teams held their first games last Friday night and instead of charging a fee to get into the game, spectators were asked to donate to the humane society. The teams were able to fill two trucks full of food, treats, and cleaning supplies. Senior forward Claire Schenkel says the teams wanted to find a way to give back to a community that supports them.

“We picked the human society because it’s a need in our area and the humane society is important to a few players on our team,” Schenkel said.

“And we picked this specific night because there was no football game and the whole night was centered around us. We were expecting a good turnout and as you can see there’s pretty good donations.”

The Humane Society of the Ohio Valley will be having a larger fund raising event called Howlin’ in the Alley. This concert will begin on Friday, August 27 at 6:00 p.m. at the Lafayette Hotel in Marietta and will run until midnight. Learn more about the concert at https://www.wtap.com/2021/08/05/howlin-alley-set-friday-august-27/

