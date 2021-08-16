Advertisement

Obituary: Barbara Wilson

Obituary: Barbara Wilson
Obituary: Barbara Wilson(Leavitt Funeral Home)
By Guest
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 8:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Barbara Sue (Blankenship) Wilson, 79, of Williamstown, WV, went to be with the Lord, August 13, 2021, from Marietta Memorial Hospital.

She was born March 18, 1942, in Parkersburg, a daughter of the late George Blankenship and Inez (Lockhart) Blankenship.

Barbara was a homemaker and a member of Pine Grove Baptist Church.

She enjoyed spending time with her family and crafting jewelry, sewing, and crocheting.

Barbara is survived by four of her six children, Steve Wilson (Brenda), Victoria Kerrigan (George), Asa Wilson (Kim), and Christa Butterfield, sister, Debra Holskey, daughter-in-law, Teresa Wilson, 17 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her 2 children, Pamala Wilkes and Michael Wilson, 1 brother, Larry “Marlin” Blankenship, 2 grandsons, and 1 nephew.

Memorial service will be 11:00 AM Saturday at Williamstown Church of Christ with Bob Long officiating.  Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the church.  Online condolences may be sent to the family @www.leavittfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

wreck on US 50
Three taken to hospital from US 50 wreck
Doris Wayne leaves the situation with mixed feelings, relief being one at the forefront.
Doris Wayne is offered a deal
Crash reported in Wood County
Generic prison bars graphic.
UPDATE: Water returns to the North Central Regional Jail
Case investigators are an important puzzle piece in preventing the spread of Covid-19.
With growing Covid numbers, the Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department hires more

Latest News

Obituary: Regina Lewis
Obituary: Regina Lewis
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Sherrell Ronald Richmond
Roy Littleton, Sr.
Obituary: Roy E. Littleton, Sr.
Mary Lou Sholes
Obituary: Mary Lou Sholes