Obituary: Barbara Wilson

Barbara Sue (Blankenship) Wilson, 79, of Williamstown, WV, went to be with the Lord, August 13, 2021, from Marietta Memorial Hospital.

She was born March 18, 1942, in Parkersburg, a daughter of the late George Blankenship and Inez (Lockhart) Blankenship.

Barbara was a homemaker and a member of Pine Grove Baptist Church.

She enjoyed spending time with her family and crafting jewelry, sewing, and crocheting.

Barbara is survived by four of her six children, Steve Wilson (Brenda), Victoria Kerrigan (George), Asa Wilson (Kim), and Christa Butterfield, sister, Debra Holskey, daughter-in-law, Teresa Wilson, 17 grandchildren, 26 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her 2 children, Pamala Wilkes and Michael Wilson, 1 brother, Larry “Marlin” Blankenship, 2 grandsons, and 1 nephew.

Memorial service will be 11:00 AM Saturday at Williamstown Church of Christ with Bob Long officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to service at the church. Online condolences may be sent to the family @www.leavittfuneralhome.com

