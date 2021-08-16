Obituary: Cecil Warren Joy

Cecil Warren Joy, 90 of Washington, WV passed away August 15, 2021 at Belpre Landing.

He was born June 23, 1931, a son of the late Floyd Joy and Cynthia Bishop in Elizabeth, West Virginia.

Cecil was a Korean War Veteran. He was a Union Boilermaker. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed coon hunting, fishing, and farming. He loved spending time with his family and camping at Lake Murray, South Carolina.

Those left behind to cherish his memory include his sons, Warren (Marion) Joy of Lubeck, WV, Gary (Judith) Joy of Lubeck, WV, Michael (Melinda) Joy of Lubeck, WV, Steven (Eva) Joy of Parkersburg,WV; daughter, Sharon (Wayne) Fleak of Washington, WV; grandchildren, Nathan, Jeremy, Trevor, Travis, Colin, Stephanie, Matt, Brandon, Jaron, Cari, Stacy, Lisa; 10 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Donna; 5 brothers; 5 sisters.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Wednesday August 18, 2021 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home with Pastor Michael Seebaugh officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday August 17, 2021 at the funeral home. An online guestbook for condolences is available at www.sunsetparkersburg.com.

Sunset Memorial Funeral Home is honored to assist the Joy family.

