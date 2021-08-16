Advertisement

Obituary: Chester Francis “Skip” Starkey

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Guest
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Chester Francis “Skip” Starkey, 72 of Parkersburg, passed away July 31, 2021 at the South Eastern Medical Center in Cambridge, OH.  He was born November 29, 1948 in Pennsylvania, a son of the late Chester M. and Frances Kudman Starkey.

Skip retired from O’Ames with over 25 years of service.  He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and mudboggs.

Surviving is his daughter, Tina Sargent (Ben) of Waverly, sisters:  Dene Ryan (Mike) of Salem, WV and Mary Mahoney of Sissonville and two grandsons:  Tristan and Tyler Lafferty of Waverly.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife DiAnna Lynne Marks Starkey and granddaughter Shelby Lafferty.

In following Mr. Starkey’s wishes, there will be no funeral services.  A gathering for family and friends will be 3-5PM, Saturday August 21, 2021 at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg.  Following cremation, his remains will be laid to rest alongside his loving wife in Evergreen North Cemetery.

Online guests may send condolences to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

