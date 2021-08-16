Obituary: Ed W. Joy

Ed W. Joy, 70, of Elizabeth, WV passed away Sunday, August 15, 2021 at the Camden Clark Medical Center.

He was born October 17, 1950 in Parkersburg, a son of the late Dana Augusta and Ella Willamina Carruthers Joy.

Ed was a graduate of Parkersburg South High School and retired after 33 years of service with the O’Ames Shovel Plant. Ed enjoyed construction, classic country music, shooting pool, horseshoes, family get together’s and spending his retirement with Michelle. He was an avid outdoorsman, where he enjoyed hunting, fishing and hiking.

Ed is survived by his significant other of 5 years, Michelle Sullivan; his son, Scott Edward Joy (Cynthia) of Vienna and their children, Laynee Brooke Joy, Aubree Lee Joy, Hayden Owens and Harper Hall; his daughter, Michelle Marie Jones (Robert) of Columbus, OH and their children, Elijah Levi Edward Curran, Tyriana J.L. Holyfield, Majik A.J. Holyfield and G-Angelo M. L. Jones; step-daughters, Angela Smith and her children, Justin Smith and Antwan Keel, and Mary Curran and her children, Myka Nelson and Mickey, Jr.; sister-in-law, Wanda Pearl West Joy; other close family members, Arthur Waybright and Ruth Hamrick; and nieces and nephews, Dana Edward, Harold Walter, Ella Sue and Edna JoAnn and other family members and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Donna Lee Charlton Joy; two grandchildren, Auriana Keel and Ayana Keel; his brother, Dana Augusta Joy, Jr.; and other family members, Joyce Waybright, Elizabeth Ann Bailey, Ansil Bailey and Phyllis Whipkey.

Funeral services will be held 1:00 pm. Tuesday at the Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike St., south Parkersburg. Interment will follow at the Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will be from 11:00 am. – 1:00 pm. Tuesday at the funeral home.

