Obituary: Regina Lewis

Regina Muriel (Cogar) Lewis of Parkersburg, WV passed away peacefully at Ravenswood Village on August 11th, 2021, at the age of 83. She was born October 17th, 1938, in Gilmer County, WV. The daughter of the late Mildred (Maxwell) and Edward Cogar. Additional loved ones that have preceded her in death are David Cogar, James Lewis, William Villers, and Linda Cogar.

Regina was a graduate of Tanner High School and was a Certified Nursing Assistant. She was the owner of the Specialty Cake Shop of Parkersburg and co-owner of both Westwood and B&R Mobile Homes.

Regina loved her surviving family including her brother John Cogar; sister-in-law Connie Cogar; sons Terry Lewis and Timothy Lewis; daughters-in-law Deborah Sull-Lewis and Tana Lewis; grandchildren April Curtis, Tiffany Erickson, Demetria Lewis, Kelsey Ross, Mary Lewis, and Jared Lewis; as well as great-grandchildren Alexis Ellis and Everett Erickson; and six nephews.

Inurnment will be at Job’s Temple in Glenville, WV Saturday, September 4, 2021, at 10:00 AM. Afterward, there will be a celebration of Regina’s life at the Leavitt Family Center, 420 Avery Street, Parkersburg, WV from 1-4 PM. All are invited to attend.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

