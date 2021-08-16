Advertisement

Obituary: Regina Lewis

Obituary: Regina Lewis
Obituary: Regina Lewis(Leavitt Funeral Home)
By Guest
Published: Aug. 15, 2021 at 8:08 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Regina Muriel (Cogar) Lewis of Parkersburg, WV passed away peacefully at Ravenswood Village on August 11th, 2021, at the age of 83.  She was born October 17th, 1938, in Gilmer County, WV.  The daughter of the late Mildred (Maxwell) and Edward Cogar.  Additional loved ones that have preceded her in death are David Cogar, James Lewis, William Villers, and Linda Cogar.

Regina was a graduate of Tanner High School and was a Certified Nursing Assistant.  She was the owner of the Specialty Cake Shop of Parkersburg and co-owner of both Westwood and B&R Mobile Homes.

Regina loved her surviving family including her brother John Cogar; sister-in-law Connie Cogar; sons Terry Lewis and Timothy Lewis; daughters-in-law Deborah Sull-Lewis and Tana Lewis; grandchildren April Curtis, Tiffany Erickson, Demetria Lewis, Kelsey Ross, Mary Lewis, and Jared Lewis; as well as great-grandchildren Alexis Ellis and Everett Erickson; and six nephews.

Inurnment will be at Job’s Temple in Glenville, WV Saturday, September 4, 2021, at 10:00 AM.  Afterward, there will be a celebration of Regina’s life at the Leavitt Family Center, 420 Avery Street, Parkersburg, WV  from 1-4 PM.  All are invited to attend.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

wreck on US 50
Three taken to hospital from US 50 wreck
Doris Wayne leaves the situation with mixed feelings, relief being one at the forefront.
Doris Wayne is offered a deal
Crash reported in Wood County
Generic prison bars graphic.
UPDATE: Water returns to the North Central Regional Jail
Case investigators are an important puzzle piece in preventing the spread of Covid-19.
With growing Covid numbers, the Mid-Ohio Valley Health Department hires more

Latest News

Obituary: Barbara Wilson
Obituary: Barbara Wilson
Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Obituary: Sherrell Ronald Richmond
Roy Littleton, Sr.
Obituary: Roy E. Littleton, Sr.
Mary Lou Sholes
Obituary: Mary Lou Sholes