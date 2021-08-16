Obituary: Reverend Walter D. Minney Sr.

Reverend Walter D. Minney Sr., 90 of Parkersburg was reunited with his wife of 69 years, Betty Jo in heaven August 15, 2021.

He was born in Glenville, WV the son of the late Reverend Leslie V. and Rennie Adams Minney.

He as a U.S. Army veteran of the Korean War and had preached the gospel for over 50 years still preaching recently at the Full Gospel Church in Christ in Parkersburg. He loved being a minister and enjoyed traveling and camping.

He is survived by his children, Chip Minney (Barbara) of Parkersburg, Mitchell Minney of Parkersburg, Terry Minney (Dawn Ava) of Smithville, Nancy Cunningham (Thomas) of Parkersburg, John Minney (Tammy) of Belleville and Joann Polland of Cutler, OH. His grandchildren, Janine, Misty, Jacob, Amber, Priscilla, Nathan, Ethan, Tara, Farrah, Johnny and Eden. Several great grandchildren and one great great granddaughter.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Jo Holt Minney on July 28, 2021; One grandson, Luther “Aaron” Weatherholt, his daughter in law, Lena Rae Minney, his son in law, Stan Polland, his sister, Gilda San Roman and one brother, Randall Minney.

Funeral services will be Friday at 11:00am at the Full Gospel Church in Christ at 810 Swann St. in Parkersburg. Visitation will be Thursday from 2-4 and 6-8pm at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg and at the church one hour prior to the service on Friday. Burial will be in the Elihue-Stump Cemetery at Stumptown, WV.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.