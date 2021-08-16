Advertisement

Obituary: Stephanie Dawn Davis

Stephanie Davis
Stephanie Davis(WTAP)
By Guest
Published: Aug. 16, 2021 at 10:32 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Stephanie Dawn Davis 50 years old of Parkersburg, has lost her battle with cancer. She is the daughter of Shirley Ann Riberio and Manuel Frank Ribeiro. Stephanie enjoyed bird watching, gardening, traveling and so much more. But most of all she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren Jaiden, Haylei and her brand new grandson Justice. Stephanie is also survived by her husband Randall, two children Andrea and Tyler, and her brother Kevin Ribiero. She is preceded by her brother Maunel Ribeiro (Rebie). There will be a family gathering in the near future, however no date has been set yet.

A private cremation will take place at Mid-Ohio Valley Cremation Society.

