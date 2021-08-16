Obituary: William “Bill” Paul Holbert

William “Bill” Paul Holbert, 84, of Vienna, WV passed away August 12, 2021 at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

He was born in Parkersburg, WV on February 13, 1937, the son of the late Victor Lee Holbert and Noma “Maxine” Fought Holbert of Parkersburg, WV. He is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Carolyn, and his sons Victor (Jennifer) Holbert of Chardon, OH and Brent (Shannon) Holbert of New Albany, OH. He adored and loved spending time with his seven grandchildren, Emma (22), Grace (21), Sam (19) and Annelise Holbert (17) of Chardon, OH and Molly (16), Ann Stewart (13) and Hollis Holbert (11) of New Albany, OH. He leaves behind his beloved yorkies, Max and Otis, who brought him great comfort and constant companionship.

Bill loved and served the Lord, and his faithfulness will have an impact on generations to come (Joel 1:3). His morning routine included coffee, cookies (or donuts), time in God’s word and prayer, which was always guided by a prayer list he kept that included family, friends, and those who serve our country and the Lord.

Bill retired from the Wood County Schools after serving for over 30 years in various administrative positions, including head principal at Van Devender Junior High, Blennerhassett Elementary & Middle School and Neale School. He will be fondly remembered by the many faculty members he mentored, students he cared for personally, and even those he “boarded” along the way. Never one to sit around, his retirement from the school system led to a second career in insurance and securities with Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance.

Outside of church, family and work, Bill cherished time spent with his small group Bible study friends. And it was no secret that he looked forward to his many trips to Bemis, WV to trout fish with his good friends, two sons, and grandson. His many stories, along with the memories of those trips, will never be forgotten.

Service will be held on Tuesday, August 17th at 11:00a at the Leavitt Funeral Home, 403 Seventh Street, Parkersburg, with Pastor Paul Drake officiating. Visitation will be Monday, August 16th from 4-8p at the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.leavittfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations in Bill’s honor be made to the Emmanuel Baptist Church Help Fund, 1710 23rd Street, Parkersburg, WV 26101.

Online condolences maybe sent to the family @www.leavittfuneralhome.com

Copyright 2021 WTAP. All rights reserved.