WVU-Parkersburg back open for in-person learning this school year

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Students at West Virginia University at Parkersburg are also starting Monday.

WVU-P is excited to have mostly in-person learning again.

It’s something college president, Dr. Chris Gilmer, says is a step in the right direction.

“I’ve spent most of this day greeting students as they come in the front door. And I feel the joy and the enthusiasm that they have for coming back face-to-face. For some of them this is their first day of college. Something that they’ve looked forward to for their whole lives. And it means everything that we’re able to open the doors and welcome them back face-to-face for the first day of college,” says Dr. Gilmer.

The community college is using a “conditional mask requirement” as of now.

Each week, the school will be looking at the COVID-19 maps to see the status of both Wood and Jackson counties.

Officials encourage their staff and faculty to get the vaccine, and are following the same guidelines for sanitizing and social distancing since the start.

