Yoga for veterans offered in Parkersburg

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Full Circle Yoga is offering yoga classes for veterans only at the Memorial Church of the Good Shepherd. Yoga is often seen as having both positive physical and emotional effects and could, therefore, potentially be beneficial for veterans.

The free classes at the church began on August 9 and are held Mondays at 6:30 P.M.

Classes are taught by an instructor who is a veteran, and are designed for beginners. Yoga mats will be provided during the class. And the instructor will offer variations on the poses throughout the lesson for those who may be new to yoga.

Similar veterans classes were offered before the COVID-19 pandemic, but this is the first time they are available at the church. Additionally, Full Circle Yoga is also offering a 12 Step Recovery class. The yoga studio is eager to bring in members of the community to both classes.

Additional information about the classes can be found on Facebook. And additional details about Full Circle Yoga can be found on its website.

